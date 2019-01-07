8 Vegetarian Chili Recipes You Have to Try This Winter

If it’s January, it’s KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford season. And the spicy, slow cooker stew isn’t just for meat eaters. A good vegetarian chili will you leave full and happy. Leading up to our festival on January 26th, try one of these veggie chili riffs from a classic black bean version to hearty, colorful one filled out with bulgur and butternut squash. Whether you’re a long time vegetarian or just looking to lighten up your weekly dinner menu, there’s a chili for you.

Vegetarian Black Bean Chili with Ancho and Orange

Both the orange and the ancho chile pepper add a zippy fruitiness to this easy-to-make veggie chili. And it holds up well overnight so you can make it ahead and save yourself some time if you want to have it as an after-work dinner.

Vegetarian Black Bean Chili

Good chili doesn’t have to be complicated. This one utilizes canned black beans and canned tomato sauce to keep it quick and simple, but is still bursting with flavor.

Vegetarian Chili with Winter Vegetables

Chili is the quintessential winter food and this one takes advantage of what’s in season during the colder months. The winter squash fills out the recipe and makes it stick to your ribs.

Martha Stewart’s Vegetarian Chili

The queen of dinner parties knows how to cook for a crowd and her vegetarian chili provides more than enough for a winter get together. The chipotle adds a touch of smokiness and the zucchini adds a lighter twist on what can be an overly heavy dish.

Black Bean Chili with Butternut Squash

Filling out your chili with bulgur wheat instead of just an extra can of beans brings a totally different texture to this chili bowl and spicy vinegary pickled jalapeños add a nice punch.

Healthy Winter Vegetable Chili

Hearty and healthy, this chili is so filling even meat eaters won’t miss the pork or beef. Hominy, carrots and parsnips give every bite the kind of heft and thickness any good winter stew should have.

Red, Gold, Black and Green Chili

The Moosewood Restaurant in Ithaca, New York is one of the great purveyors of vegetarian food anywhere in the world, so you better believe they know how to put together a vegetarian chili. The gold in this one comes the addition of plenty of corn. And good news for anyone looking to save a little time when they’re cooking: Frozen corn works just as well in this chili as fresh corn does.

Meat Beany Chili

Vegan superstar Isa Chandra Moskowitz use of the word meat is all about feel here. As the lentils cook down her vegan chili really takes on a meaty feel. But if you ask us, the secret that makes this one sing is just the little bit of maple syrup.



Check out these recipes, then join KISS Country 99.9 at our 34th annual Chili CookOff Festival! It's the biggest country music festival & chili competition in South Florida! Tickets on sale now!