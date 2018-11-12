Look Who's Back: Watch the Trailer for 'Toy Story 4'

Your favorite Disney•Pixar characters are ready for their triumphant return!

Toy Story 4 hits theaters nationwide on June 21, 2019, and here is what we know about the latest installment of the hit franchise.

While Woody is confident in his place in the world and taking care of his kid, whether that’s Andy or Bonnie, a new toy will open Woody's eyes to a bigger world.

According to Disney•Pixar, Bonnie adds a reluctant new toy named "Forky" to a road trip adventure alongside Buzz, Woody, and the rest of the gang. So, how will the trip help Woody see the world for how big it is? We'll have to wait until summer 2019 to find out.