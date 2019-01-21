Best Eye Poppingly Spicy Chili Recipes

There will be chilis of all colors, textures and flavors at the KISS Country Chili Cook Off on January 26. But if you’re a spice fiend you’ll be looking for the hottest bowl of chili you can find. The recipes here are loaded with all sorts of peppers, taking the heat to a whole new level. So get yourself warmed up for the cook off with a pot of one these.

4 Chile Chili

The heat comes from so many places in this chili. Four different kinds of fresh chile peppers—jalapeño, serrano, habañero and poblano—and the kicker: a dried ghost pepper. If you’ve never used a ghost pepper before, buckle up. They can be more than 400 times hotter than a jalpeño.

Guy Fieri’s Dragon’s Breath Chili

If there’s one thing the mayor of Flavor Town knows how to crank out, it’s a pot of chili. Three different peppers and three different kinds of meat make this one for the Triple D hall of fame.

Ding Dong Eight Alarm Chili

The chef behind this recipe suggests letting it sit, maybe for up to two days to really let all the flavors meld together and we can say from experience that totally transforms this chili. If you want it to be a little sharper just let it sit overnight—the peppers will have a little more sting that way.



Spicy Chorizo and Pinto Bean Chili

Super fast to make, this chili uses chorizo to amp its flavor and spice. Just make sure that you get raw chorizo and not a vacuum-packed bag of pre-cooked sausage.





Carolina Reaper Chili

You think you like spicy stuff? Are you sure? Then here’s your chili recipe. It calls for half a Carolina reaper pepper. Trust us. Half is enough. The reaper is the hottest pepper in the world. How hot is it? Watch these people eating it and judge for yourself

Spicy Chicken Chili

If you’re cooking for someone who insists they like hot stuff, but always balks with the truly spicy stuff, try this chicken chili. There is just enough heat in this one to keep them happy, but not so much that they have to push it away after half a bowl.

Habañero Chili

Habañero’s are the hottest peppers that are in heavy circulation and should be relatively easy to find at your local grocery store. Grab as many as you think you can handle (the recipe calls for two, which is plenty of spice, but you probably know how much heat you want) for this chunky chili.