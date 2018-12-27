Seth Ennis Details Story of Recent Engagement in New Song “Xmas”

Along with the annual excitement of celebrating with loved ones, rising country star Seth Ennis’ Christmas was an extra special one: he got engaged!

The announcement came in an Instagram teaser of the song “Xmas,” detailing his proposal through lyrics with a caption that read simply “she said yes.” The new song tells the story of his plans that began a full year ago when he asked then girlfriend Janna Nevil's father for permission to take his daughter’s hand in marriage.

“Baby, next Christmas I'm gonna ask you to marry me," he sings in the heartfelt ballad.

A recent photo of he and his fiancé shows the “future Ennis” family celebrating the big news with champagne and sincere smiles. Congrats Seth and Janna!