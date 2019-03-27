See Sweet Photos From Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber's Baby Gender Reveal

The couple is expecting their second child

March 27, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber Cochran Gilbert are growing their family! The couple announced on Tuesday that they’re pregnant with their second child, and it’s a baby girl.

"I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal," “Bottoms Up” singer Brantley told PEOPLE in their exclusive reveal of the news.

Their daughter is due in September and will be a younger sister to their 16-month-old son, Barrett Hardy-Clay. Sweet photos from their reveal show Brantley’s pure excitement as pink balloons and confetti flew out.

“My mom was crying, and I had tears in my eyes. But Brantley? He was just crying,” Amber tells PEOPLE. Congrats Brantley and Amber! 

