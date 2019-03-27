See Sweet Photos From Brantley Gilbert and Wife Amber's Baby Gender Reveal
The couple is expecting their second child
Brantley Gilbert and wife Amber Cochran Gilbert are growing their family! The couple announced on Tuesday that they’re pregnant with their second child, and it’s a baby girl.
Related: Brantley Gilbert + Lindsay Ell Share New Music Video
"I just wanted a healthy, happy baby, but a little girl means a whole other deal," “Bottoms Up” singer Brantley told PEOPLE in their exclusive reveal of the news.
Their daughter is due in September and will be a younger sister to their 16-month-old son, Barrett Hardy-Clay. Sweet photos from their reveal show Brantley’s pure excitement as pink balloons and confetti flew out.
“My mom was crying, and I had tears in my eyes. But Brantley? He was just crying,” Amber tells PEOPLE. Congrats Brantley and Amber!
View this post on Instagram
Surprise! Finally, I can share a big secret ---- Barrett will be a big brother to a baby sister in September -- it’s been so hard to keep this under wraps, so thanks for being patient and waiting on me to share when we were ready. Bring on all the bows and pink! #babygirl #15weeks #girlsreallydomakeyoumoresick Link in bio to the people article so you can get all the deets! --: @rebel1.be1