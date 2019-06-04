See Luke Combs’ Guitar-Inspired Custom Style of Crocs

While many country stars would opt to pit their spin on a pair of cowboy boots, Luke Combs is taking the path less traveled. The “Beer Never Broke My Heart” singer is here with his own Crocs design, and we’re dying to get our hands on some.

Related: Luke Combs Treats Fan to Surprises to Celebrate End of Cancer Treatment

His collaboration with the iconic footwear brand was announced at the beginning of June. A take on the classic Crocs clog was inspired by his guitar. A wood-grain-resembling finish is the star of these warm brown Crocs with black accents.

“I’ve worn Crocs for a long time, and no one loves them as much as me, so getting the chance to design my own pair of the Classic Clog is cool as hell. I had so much fun creating these and hope fans have just as much fun wearing them!” Luke said in a statement.

Along with the Crocs themselves, a Combs-inspired line of Jibbitz charms accompanies them. Charms reference his North Carolina roots, his love of Moonshine, and even his signature beard.

The super limited run of Crocs is only available for purchase during CMA Fest this weekend (June 6- June 9). Fans are invited to stop by the Crocs booth on June 6 to pick up a ticket with the date and time they can come back to purchase their pair. Click here for more details.