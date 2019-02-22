Maren Morris Releases “The Bones,” Shares Album Tracklist

Maren Morris is getting ready for the March 8 release of her sophomore album, GIRL.

Related: Maren Morris Releases "Common" with Brandi Carlile

Going under the same title as her empowering single, GIRL is a 14-song work that comes just one day before she kicks off a huge world tour in support. The latest single to be released is “The Bones,” an encouraging song that tells of a relationship that can withstand any obstacle.

“Nothing’s ever gonna move it / when the bones are good” she sings of a house strong enough to endure the storm. A simple guitar line kicks off the track before piano chords, claps, and strings are layered in.

Click here to pre-order the album and get the full tracklist below.