Maren Morris Releases “The Bones,” Shares Album Tracklist

Her upcoming album ‘GIRL’ features Brothers Osborne and Brandi Carlile

February 22, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Maren Morris is getting ready for the March 8 release of her sophomore album, GIRL.

Going under the same title as her empowering single, GIRL is a 14-song work that comes just one day before she kicks off a huge world tour in support. The latest single to be released is “The Bones,” an encouraging song that tells of a relationship that can withstand any obstacle.

“Nothing’s ever gonna move it / when the bones are good” she sings of a house strong enough to endure the storm. A simple guitar line kicks off the track before piano chords, claps, and strings are layered in.

get the full tracklist below.

  1. GIRL
  2. “The Feels”
  3. “All My Favorite People” (ft. Brothers Osborne)
  4. “A Song for Everything”
  5. Common” (ft. Brandi Carlile)
  6. “Flavor”
  7. “Make Out With Me”
  8. “Gold Love”
  9. “Great Ones”
  10. “RSVP”
  11. “To Hell & Back”
  12. “The Bones”
  13. “Good Woman”
  14. “Shade”
