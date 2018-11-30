Luke Combs Announces Engagement to Nicole Hocking

Country star Luke Combs is officially engaged to longtime girlfriend Nicole Hocking and, it turns out, the special moment took place in our favorite room of the house.

In a beautiful photo shared to Luke’s Instagram on November 29, the singer revealed that they had already been engaged for some time. Since he proposed in the kitchen, the young couple waited until they had the stunning backdrop of Hawaii to share the big news.

“Can’t wait to spend forever with you!” he captioned the photo after teasing about the location of his proposal.

The moment is one they’ll never forget, regardless of it happening in a place that’s maybe not super glamorous. In our exclusive interview, Luke revealed some other moments he’ll never forget… like getting lost in the basement at the CMAs.