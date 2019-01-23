Luke Bryan Gives Surprise Performance at TN Governor’s Inaugural Ball

An unexpected visit from Luke Bryan is just about the best thing that could happen to someone.

At Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Saturday, January 19 inaugural ball, attendees were treated to a performance of “Here’s To The Farmer.” In the video of Luke’s surprise appearance, you can hear people literally gasping with excitement in the background.

The humble singer takes the stage with just an acoustic guitar, kicking off the night by sharing how honored he is to be there.

“To be a kid from Georgia, and to move to Nashville chasing a dream…” he reminisces of his career that would be any aspiring country star’s dream. His choice of “Here’s To The Farmer” is a nod to both Gov. Lee’s farming background and his own roots in a family of farmers.

Watch him provide Gov. Lee and wife Maria Lee with his warm vocals as the backing for the couple's tender dance in the video above.