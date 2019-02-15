Kelly Clarkson Gives Feminine Spin to Blake Shelton’s “Boys ‘Round Here”

Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton have become one of our favorite friend duos since their work together on The Voice.

Along with their general escapades on the hit TV series, the stars just brought their talents together for a new spin on Shelton’s hit “Boys ‘Round Here.” At a tour stop in his hometown of Oklahoma, Kelly gave a nod to her fellow The Voice judge with an updated version of the country groove.

“Show them boys how to four-wheel drive” she sings in a feminine version with all new lyrics. Her spin on the track tells of southern girls and gives the perfect new spin to his 2013 hit.

Listen to her team Blake Shelton approved cover below: