Kacey Musgraves Joins Judah & The Lion for Solemn New Song “Pictures”
Their vocals combine to tell the story of heartbreak
Judah & The Lion is finally delivering on their promise of becoming a country band from Nashville. In a melancholic new track from their upcoming album Pep Talks, the group enlists the help of 6-time GRAMMY winner Kacey Musgraves.
“Pictures” tells the story of a failed relationship, using Kacey’s syrupy vocals to create a call-and-answer duet that perfect blends their earnest voices together. “Just another sad song / of a love gone wrong / I hate that I’m taking our pictures off the walls” Judah Akers sings before a banjo bridge serves an introduction for Kacey to come in.
The sorrow-soaked track follows the theme of honest and vulnerable tracks from Judah & The Lion. “I've felt like for most of the past 5 years I've been drowning in my own thoughts,” Judah previously explained of his mindset while writing their upcoming album.
In a statement, Judah explained that the track stemmed from the pain of divorce in his family. “I had a really deep moment with my mom when she called me and broke down bawling about how hard it was to move from our family house. I wrote the song from her perspective.”
This record goes into my “rage” in the midst of family struggles. Many of these songs are about MY story within that —but this song is from my parent’s perspective. We’re all humans.— Judah & the Lion (@judahandthelion) February 20, 2019
@KaceyMusgraves we’re so honored you helped us share this story. https://t.co/vntKZdY8bd pic.twitter.com/QWbGGzQPv4