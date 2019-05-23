Jason Aldean Shares Updates After 3-Month-Old Daughter’s Emergency Room Visit

Navy is well on her way to recovery

May 23, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Recording artist Jason Aldean (L) and Brittany Kerr attend the 2014 American Country Countdown Awards at Music City Center on December 15, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee

Sara Kauss, Getty

Jason Aldean’s 3-month-old daughter Navy is recovering after a health scare. Parents Jason and Brittany rushed her to the emergency room on Monday, May 20 after her temperature spiked to 104 degrees.

Related: Jason Aldean Will Headline at Luke Bryan's 'Crash My Playa 2020'

She was expected to be able to return home on Wednesday, and their baby girl is still gaining her strength back after a stomach virus lead to an infection.

"Basically she had like a stomach bug that caused a lot of vomiting and other stuff and turned into like a UTI (urinary tract infection) that got infected, making her have a fever and all that kind of stuff," Aldean told reporters. "So it's kinda been a crazy, rough week for her, but we finally got her with some antibiotics through an IV… so she turned a corner."

View this post on Instagram

Navy Baby☺️--

A post shared by Brittany Aldean (@brittanyaldean) on

Navy is doing much better now, and we’re sure she’s happy to have her country star dad back home after a weekend away playing shows on his Ride All Night Tour.

The Aldean party of six has been working on the balance of family and music industry life.  "It's got two cribs in the bus, which I never in the early days of my touring career thought I'd ever do that, but it's different,” Aldean explained of their family-friendly tour bus setup.

Tags: 
jason aldean

Recent Podcast Audio
Durkin and June-How To Eat Spaghetti KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Crocs, Flip Flops or Birkenstocks!? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Do You Wash Your Chicken? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Guys in Victoria Secret? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin & June Clip of The Week - Pretzels, Avengers and MORE! KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin & June's Clip Of The Week - Are Peeps the Best or the Worst? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
View More Episodes