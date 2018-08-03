Granger Smith’s Wife Stars In His New “You’re In It” Video

Family man and country singer Granger Smith just shared a heartwarming music video for his track “You’re In It.”

The music video follows the story of he and his gorgeous love interest, played by his wife Amber Bartlett Smith. Actress Amber is no stranger to the screen and was more than ready to accept after receiving a casual text invitation from Granger to play the roll.

Find out the video’s unexpected twist and watch until its happy ending below: