Dan + Shay Share Raw Vocals from “Speechless” and “Tequila”

Dan + Shay landed a well-deserved No.1 spot with their emotional ballad, “Tequila.” Inspired by the Beach Boys, the country duo has now shared the isolated vocals from both the hit song and their latest single, “Speechless.”

Dan Smyers took to Twitter to explain the reasoning behind their unique release, noting how the Beach Boys release of a full a cappella disc lead him to study harmonies and mimic them.

Listen to the isolated vocals from “Tequila” and “Speechless” below:

The songs seem to take on new meaning with the emphasis on the heartfelt lyrics and heightened presence of harmonies. Is anyone else suddenly tearing up?