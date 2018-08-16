Dan + Shay Celebrate Success of “Tequila” with Block Party
Fans shut this entire street down for Tequila Tuesday
Dan + Shay’s hit single “Tequila” has been sitting at the top of country charts, racking up almost one billion streams and landing the title of fourth most streamed country song of the year.
To celebrate the single’s booming success, the duo shut down an entire Nashville street. The “Tequila Tuesday” party was held on Nashville’s iconic Music Row and attracted around 10,000 fans.
They performed a 17-song set from a small stage and even labeled it their favorite show of their career. Get a glimpse at the massive crowd below:
.@danandshay shut down the street last night to celebrate #TEQUILA going platinum and #1 on country radio for 2 straight weeks!! Nashville sang all the words -- #TEQUILATUESDAY pic.twitter.com/RS3xx7GF23— WarnerMusicNashville (@WMNashville) August 15, 2018