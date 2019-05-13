Country Mother's Day Roundup: Chris Stapleton and Wife Morgane Welcome Fifth Child

Mother’s Day is a holiday full of love and celebration of the women that make the world go round. While some Country stars were celebrating their mothers, others are welcoming children of their own!

Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane's newest addition to the family arrived just in time for Mother’s Day. Their fifth child joins three brothers (including their one-year-old twin boys) and a daughter. The couple has chosen to keep their family life out of the spotlight, and hasn’t revealed the names of the kids that make up their now party of seven Stapleton crew.

See the first photo of their adorable new addition below!

While Chris and Morgane welcomed a new family member, the rest of our country friends were also off sharing their own mama news. Jake Owen celebrated by sharing the first photo of his newborn daughter Paris Hartley Owen.

“What a Mother’s Day it is... pretty special first Mother’s Day for @ericahartlein and myself with our new little nugget Paris Hartley Owen,” he captioned the adorable photo with girlfriend Erica Hartlein.

Mother of two and all-around superstar Carrie Underwood spent her Sunday with her mom. “I watched my own mother juggle it all...being a mom, wife, teacher, role model... Moms are amazing and I’m thanking God for mine this morning!” she praised in a laid back selfie with her mom.

While lots of mushy posts were shared, Luke Bryan wasn’t having any of that in his ode to wife Caroline. The super sweet and always hilarious couple took to Instagram with a very honest look into how they were spending the day.

No frills for Mother’s Day yet still beautiful! “Oh. My. God....Hahahaha,” Caroline commented in a good-humored response to her inventive do.