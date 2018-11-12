The Chainsmokers and Kelsea Ballerini Live on the Edge in New “This Feeling” Video

Pop producer duo The Chainsmokers and country singer Kelsea Ballerini recently teamed up for one of the biggest collabs of the year. Continuing the trend of crossing country and pop, the hit song follows tracks such as Zedd and Maren Morris' "The Middle" and Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line's "Meant To Be."

“This Feeling” is pop royalty, delivering an upbeat song that’s easy to bump but still touches on real emotions. The track’s new video shows Kelsea and The Chainsmokers struggling to think with their heads instead of their hearts while competing in a dirt bike competition.

Watch the visual until the end for a dark twist:

The hit-producing duo of Alex Pall and Andrew Taggart also recently teased upcoming work with 5 Seconds of Summer, taking to social media to share photos of them working with the pop band. If this track is as good as “This Feeling,” we honestly don’t know if we’ll be able to handle it.