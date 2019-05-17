Carrie Underwood, Maddie & Tae, and Runaway June Perform Women of Country Medley

A highlight from the Cry Pretty Tour

May 17, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg

Carrie Underwood is in the midst of her Cry Pretty Tour 360. As one of the fiercest gals in country music, Carrie is honoring women that paved the way with the help of her fellow girl-power tourmates.

Related: Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan Among CMT Performers

Carrie is joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June to deliver a mash up featuring some of the most iconic women in country music. Their nightly performance on tour includes timeless classics from Loretta Lynn, Dolly Parton, Reba McEntire, Trisha Yearwood, and more.

Tammy Wynette’s “Stand By Your Man” kicks off the combination as Carrie’s incredible vocals give a whole new depth to the song. She’s soon joined by her openers as Maddie & Tae and Runaway June emerge from hidden sections in the stage, making the perfect combination of country ladies all on one stage.

The medley was first debuted when the artists took the stage together during 2018’s CMT Artists Of The Year ceremony. Watch their stunning mash up from the May 1, Greensboro, NC tour date in the video above.

Read More: Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, and More Pick the Best Beard in Country Music

Tags: 
Carrie Underwood
Runaway June
Maddie & Tae

Recent Podcast Audio
Durkin and June-How To Eat Spaghetti KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Crocs, Flip Flops or Birkenstocks!? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Do You Wash Your Chicken? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin and June Clip Of The Week - Guys in Victoria Secret? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin & June Clip of The Week - Pretzels, Avengers and MORE! KISS Country Morning Show Bits
Durkin & June's Clip Of The Week - Are Peeps the Best or the Worst? KISS Country Morning Show Bits
View More Episodes