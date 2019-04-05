ACM Awards: Lauren Alaina, Old Dominion, Granger Smith Reveal Their Most Vegas Moments

“I’ll tell you: what happens in Vegas, does NOT stay in Vegas,” Lauren Alaina admits of her most stereotypically Vegas moment.

With the 2019 ACM Awards right around the corner, the biggest names in country are coming together to celebrate a huge year full of great music. The 54th annual show airs live from Las Vegas April 7th on CBS, and these stars are enduring some serious flashbacks of their most “Vegas” moments. And we all know what that means!

Old Dominion, Lauren Alaina, Russell Dickerson, Granger Smith, Justin Moore, Tyler Rich dished on some of their craziest nights, their biggest regrets, and some of their most special moments. From Old Dominion’s memorable night that fittingly happened after the ACM win, to witnessing Thomas Rhett’s winning streak, here are some of country's most Vegas memories.

"And it's permanent, by the way, even if you get it there..."