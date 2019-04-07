2019 ACM Awards Red Carpet Gallery

April 7, 2019
Tiana Timmerberg
Jimmie Allen, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire

Ethan Miller, Getty

The 2019 ACM Awards air tonight (April 7) at 8PM, and the stunning country stars are already arriving to show off their outfits. As the amazing Reba McEntire returns to host the awards for the 16th time, newcomers are taking over with nominations lead by Dan + Shay and Kacey Musgraves. From veterans like Artist of the Decade Jason Aldean to up-and-coming stars like early New Male Artist of the Year winner Luke Combs, the 54th annual awards will be a night to remember. 

While we anxiously await a full list of winners, join us to drool over incredible outfits from some of our favorite country stars.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Kacey Musgraves

Kacey Musgraves attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Reba McEntire

Reba McEntire attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Old Dominion

Old Dominion attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce 

Michael Ray and Carly Pearce attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Dan + Shay

Dan + Shay attend the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Kelly Clarkson

Kelly Clarkson attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Midland 

Midland attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Kane Brown

Kane Brown attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Maren Morris

Maren Morris attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

LANCO

Lanco attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Thomas Rhett 

Thomas Rhett attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Jimmie Allen

Jimmie Allen attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Lauren Alaina

Lauren Alaina attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Scotty McCreery 

Scotty McCreery attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

LOCASH

LOCASH attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Dustin Lynch

Dustin Lynch attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

Keith Urban

Keith Urban attends the 54th Academy Of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Hotel & Casino on April 07, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada
Ethan Miller, Getty

