Thomas Rhett Shares Tracklist from 'Center Point Road'

Thomas Rhett dropped the tracklist for his forthcoming album Center Point Road, which comes out on May 31st. The "Look What God Gave Her" singer had a hand in writing all sixteen songs, which include features by Kelsea Ballerini, Jon Pardi and Little Big Town. Thomas's dad, singer-songwriter Rhett Akins, participated in writing three of the songs.

"First dates, first football games, first heartbreak, first kisses, success and failures. I really feel like that road shaped who I am today, and it felt fitting because the record, for the most part, is pretty nostalgic," writes Thomas on social media.

Full track listing here:

1. “Up” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Shane McAnally

2. “Don’t Threaten Me With A Good Time (featuring Little Big Town)” | Thomas Rhett, Karen Fairchild, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ray Charles McCullough II, Jeremy Reeves, Ray Romulus, Jonathan Yip

3. “Blessed” | Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Joe Spargur

4. “Look What God Gave Her” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Julian Bunetta, JKash, Ammar Malik, John Henry Ryan

5. “Center Point Road (featuring Kelsea Ballerini)” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Amy Wadge, Cleve Wilson

6. “That Old Truck” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Kamron Kimbro, Ryan Tedder

7. “VHS” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Amy Wadge

8. “Notice” | Thomas Rhett, Sean Douglas, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

9. “Sand” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Michael Hardy

10. “Beer Can’t Fix (featuring Jon Pardi)” | Thomas Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Zach Skelton, Ryan Tedder

11. “Things You Do For Love” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Luke Laird, Josh Osborne

12. “Remember You Young” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

13. “Don’t Stop Drivin’” | Thomas Rhett, Zach Crowell, Ashley Gorley, Josh Miller

14. “Barefoot” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Matt Dragstrem, Josh Miller

15. “Dream You Never Had” | Thomas Rhett, Rhett Akins, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley

16. “Almost” | Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Amy Wadge

By: Pepper (via KFRG)