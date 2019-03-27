Your Weekly KISS Country Playlist Feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Combs & More!
March 27, 2019
Categories:
Each week, we'll post the current KISS Country playlist for your viewing pleasure!
Enjoy! And listen live HERE!
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Mar
Justin Moore Listening Party Legends Tavern
30 Mar
Meet TC at Miami Lakes Auto Mall Miami Lakes AutoMall
30 Mar
Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration Frost Park
31 Mar
Dania Beach Arts & Seafood Celebration Frost Park
12 Apr
Rock the Ocean’s Tortuga Music Festival! Fort Lauderdale Beach