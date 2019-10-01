Garth Brooks Announces Next Dive Bar Tour Stop in Florida!

In case you missed it, last night Garth Brooks made an important announcement on his show 'Inside Studio G.'

He ended the show by announcing FLORIDA would be the next stop on his Dive Bar Tour! And now we know the exact date and location - October 16 at The Barn in Sanford, FL.

According to their website, The Barn is a raucous party bar with drink specials, live entertainment, and a huge dance floor. Sanford is located just north of Orlando in central Florida. So, who's ready for a road trip with KISS Country!?

View the video here, the reveal is 28 minutes in: