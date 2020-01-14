Ford Blue Lounge Artist

The Ford Blue Lounge inside KISS Chili Cookoff will have these artist and more during the show, check them out!

Cam Bogle is A 19 yr old Country/Pop artist who fell in love with performing at the age of 9 after performing in his school's talent show for the first time. Cam Bogle was born in Portland, Maine, USA, but was raised in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Now calls South Florida home!

Video of Dukes N&#039; Boots

Sammy Arriaga, Miami native, Sammy Arriaga, is a 23-year-old country singer/songwriter who made the 1,000-mile trip to Music City in 2011 to jumpstart his country music career. He’s been going to Chili Cookoff for years and is now performing on the stage!

Video of Sammy Arriaga - Banjos and Bongos (Audio)

Ryan Griffin - From working on the farm as a child to co-writing Kelsea Ballerini's hit "Dibs" to honing his own music, Ryan Griffin has always been about blending pure talent with good old hard work and tireless dedication. And, since arriving in Nashville from Florida at seventeen, he's also always been about guiding his career equally from the gut and the heart. Since his top-streaming song "Woulda Left Me Too" introduced him as a singer with an unusually empathetic hand, Griffin has never been more ready for this moment.

Video of Woulda Left Me Too

Bonn E Maiy - Bonn E Maiy is a rare breed of artist that can go from singing for a stadium of 40,000 ppl, to acting in a short film or theatre stage… to creating and performing songs in a recording studio for the LIVE stage - and call it 'just a day in the life'.

Video of Bonn E Maiy - Time (Turn to You - LIVE)

Juna N Joey - Juna N Joey are a singer/songwriter, brother and sister, wholesome Country Pop Duo (think modern day Carpenters). The duo's popularity exploded organically by posting covers on YouTube with a collective 5 million views.