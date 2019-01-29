KISS Country 34th Annual Chili CookOff Competition 2019 Winners

Our Top 5 in all categories are going to worlds! Congratulations to the winners of our 34th annual KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford!

Traditional Red -

1st - Cuban Chili

2nd - It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere

3rd - All Star Auto Body

4th - Flatliner Chili

5th - Chili Team Six

Homestyle -

1st - The Heardsmen

2nd - 3 Dicks & a Chick

3rd - You Gonna Eat That?

4th - It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere

5th - Tekeze Chili

Showmanship -

1st - Poker Boys

2nd - Lockdown Chili

3rd - Red Solo Cup

4th tie - 3 Dicks & a Chick

4th tie - Los Gritos

We'll see you next year at KISS Country Chili CookOff 2020!