KISS Country 34th Annual Chili CookOff Competition 2019 Winners
January 29, 2019
Our Top 5 in all categories are going to worlds! Congratulations to the winners of our 34th annual KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford!
Traditional Red -
- 1st - Cuban Chili
- 2nd - It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
- 3rd - All Star Auto Body
- 4th - Flatliner Chili
- 5th - Chili Team Six
Homestyle -
- 1st - The Heardsmen
- 2nd - 3 Dicks & a Chick
- 3rd - You Gonna Eat That?
- 4th - It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
- 5th - Tekeze Chili
Showmanship -
- 1st - Poker Boys
- 2nd - Lockdown Chili
- 3rd - Red Solo Cup
- 4th tie - 3 Dicks & a Chick
- 4th tie - Los Gritos
We'll see you next year at KISS Country Chili CookOff 2020!