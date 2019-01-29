KISS Country 34th Annual Chili CookOff Competition 2019 Winners

January 29, 2019
Our Top 5 in all categories are going to worlds! Congratulations to the winners of our 34th annual KISS Country Chili CookOff Powered by Ford!

Traditional Red -

  • 1st - Cuban Chili
  • 2nd - It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
  • 3rd - All Star Auto Body
  • 4th - Flatliner Chili
  • 5th - Chili Team Six

Homestyle -

  • 1st - The Heardsmen
  • 2nd - 3 Dicks & a Chick
  • 3rd - You Gonna Eat That?
  • 4th - It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere
  • 5th - Tekeze Chili

Showmanship -

  • 1st - Poker Boys
  • 2nd - Lockdown Chili
  • 3rd - Red Solo Cup
  • 4th tie - 3 Dicks & a Chick
  • 4th tie - Los Gritos

We'll see you next year at KISS Country Chili CookOff 2020!

 

