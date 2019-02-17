Surprise, Miranda Lambert Got Married

Miranda Lambert has announced her surprise marriage to Brendan Mcloughlin in social media posts this weekend.

"In honor of Valentine’s Day I wanted to share some news," the "Kerosene" singer writes. "I met the love of my life. And we got hitched! My heart is full. Thank you Brendan Mcloughlin for loving me for.... me."

This is her second marriage, having been previously wed to fellow country singer Blake Shelton until 2015. Since then, she has been romantically linked with singer-songwriter Anderson East, and Evan Felker of the Turnpike Troubadours.

The announcement comes just days after allegations surfaced that Miranda was involved in an altercation. Charges have not been filed.

Congratulations to the happy couple!