Score Your Way Into Undercover With Sedano’s Hot Buys

The final Undercover Concert of 2018 is coming up and Sedano’s Supermarkets wants to hook you up with tickets!

The headliner will be one of the hottest country artists around, but as always, we can’t tell you who it is. If you’ve been before, you know these are not to be missed.

Here’s how to score your way in:

1. Visit the KISS Crew at one of the Sedano’s Supermarket locations listed below:

Wednesday, October 3rd : 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 8601 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33155

: 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 8601 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33155 Monday, October 8th: 12pm – 1pm; Sedano’s, 18600 NW 87th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33015

2. Purchase 5 different products from the 8 participating HOT BUY brands to receive a pair of tickets as a gift with your purchase. Limit 2 tickets per customer while supplies last. Participants must be 18 or older. 1 pair of tickets per household.

The HOT BUY products are:

Breyer’s

Bumble Bee

Country Crock

Dole Frozen Fruit

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Propane Ninja

Wild Mike’s Pizza

Honey Bunches of Oats

If you can’t make it to visit the KISS Crew at the two above-mentioned Sedano’s Supermarket locations, check out the information below for your last chance.

And for this one, no need to purchase HOT BUY products. Just be sure to show up ready to play to win your way into the Undercover Concert:

Wednesday, October 10th: 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 2319 SR 7, Hollywood, FL 33024

The last Undercover Concert of 2018 will take place on Thursday, October 11th at The Casino at Dania Beach, Stage 954, the casino’s signature performance venue.

*Must be 18 years or older to participate.