Sedano’s Hot Buys

Our next big Undercover Concert is coming up and Sedano’s Supermarkets wants to hook you up with tickets! The headliner will be one of the hottest country artists around, but as always, we can’t tell you who it is. If you’ve been before, you know these are not to be missed.



Here’s how to score your way in:

1. Visit the KISS Crew at one of the Sedano’s Supermarket locations listed below:

Wednesday, August 1st : 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 2319 SR 7, Hollywood, FL 33024

: 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 2319 SR 7, Hollywood, FL 33024 Monday, August 6th: 12pm – 1pm; Sedano’s, 18600 NW 87th Avenue, Hialeah, FL 33015



2. Purchase 5 products from the participating HOT BUY brands to receive a pair of tickets as a gift with your purchase. Limit 2 tickets per customer while supplies last.

The HOT BUY products are:

Breyer’s

Bumble Bee

Country Crock

Dole

Fiora Paper Towel & Bath Tissue

Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Honey Bunches of Oats

Propane Ninja

Royal Oak

3. If you can’t make it to visit the KISS Crew at the 2 above-mentioned Sedano’s Supermarket locations, check out this 3rd location below for your last chance:

And for this one, no need to purchase HOT BUY products. Just be sure to show up ready to play for a chance to win your way into the Undercover Concert.

Wednesday, August 8th: 12pm – 1pm, Sedano’s, 8601 Bird Road, Miami, FL 33155

The 2nd Undercover Concert of 2018 will take place on Thursday, August 9th at The Casino @ Dania Beach. Good luck!