Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live with Granger Smith

Darlene Evans was with Granger Smith for another Verizon Artist Lounge IG Live @KissCountry999 - Thursday 9/3 2PM EST! Brought to you in part by Stella Rosa Wines - Real Taste Comes Naturally!

See it all NOW!

Make sure to keep checking wkis.com and the @KissCountry999 IG to find out about when the next IG Live will go down!

Now is the time to help small businesses. Order to go, buy gift cards and tip or pay using PayPal. What small businesses are you supporting?