Listen: Exclusive Trisha Yearwood Interview with Darlene
June 6, 2019
Darlene had a chance to speak with country star Trisha Yearwood on the eve of her new single "Every Girl in this Town".
The Grammy Award winner shared a little about life on the road with husband Garth Brooks as well as her collaboration with Williams-Sonoma. With summer officially here, there's no time like the present to enjoy her signature "Summer in a Cup" cocktail mix alongside her new single!