Trisha Yearwood's Signing Event at Willams Sonoma The Lincoln

Listen: Exclusive Trisha Yearwood Interview with Darlene

Favorite us on the RADIO.COM app to hear Trisha's new single!

June 6, 2019
Categories: 
Interview
Interviews
Music News
This Week

Darlene had a chance to speak with country star Trisha Yearwood on the eve of her new single "Every Girl in this Town". 

The Grammy Award winner shared a little about life on the road with husband Garth Brooks as well as her collaboration with Williams-Sonoma. With summer officially here, there's no time like the present to enjoy her signature "Summer in a Cup" cocktail mix alongside her new single!

Tags: 
Trisha Yearwood
Darlene Evans
Interview
new music
Every Girl in this Town
Garth Brooks
Williams-Sonoma
Summer in a Cup
lifestyle
Grammy Awards