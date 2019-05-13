WORLD PREMIERE: Keith Urban Looks Back on "We Were"

It's tough to top the last year for Keith Urban.

The "Coming Home" singer released his 10th studio album and picked up a pair of Entertainer Of The Year awards, all with a humble smile and sincere songwriting. Urban was rewarded for being thoughtful and adventurous as a performer, and his streak looks to continue on his new song "We Were."

His first new song of 2019, "We Were" is packed with emotion and imagery, as Keith looks back on a past love. "At least there's a little bit of sweet in the bitter" he sings on the lush new single.

"We Were" is a RADIO.COM World Premiere, which means you can hear it here first and all throughout the day on Tuesday May 14th, starting at 6 AM ET / 3 AM PT.

The last time we caught up with Keith Urban was right before he picked up the Entertainer Of The Year award at the 2019 ACM Awards. Backstage we convinced him to dare LOCASH to do something, but it ended up being friendly and fun, just like Keith himself. Watch the video below.