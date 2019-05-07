Thomas Rhett Helps Couple With Gender Reveal At His Concert

Thomas Rhett has played a lot of shows, but none quite like his concert in Winnipeg this past weekend.

During the show, Rhett noticed a sign in the crowd asking him for a favor. It wasn't for an autograph or a request, but for the "Look What God Gave Her" singer simply to open an envelope.

However, this was no ordinary envelope. Inside was the gender information for one anxious couple, which asked Rhett to do the honors and the reveal in front of the entire audience. After some disbelief, Rhett obliged and helped introduce the crowd to the newest, youngest Thomas Rhett fan on the planet.

That's one way to do it.

Who knows what Thomas Rhett will do next as he continues his tour into October. You can find the full list of dates here.

Rhett will release his fourth studio album Center Point Road on May 31st.