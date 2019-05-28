Midland Lead Singer Mark Wystrach Is Engaged

Mark Wystrach is "Mr. Lonely" no more.

The Midland singer posted on Instagram on Tuesday a picture with his fiancée and two dogs, showing off the new ring. "Popped the question and Ty Haney had the answer I was lookin’ for!" her wrote.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Pinball According To Midland

The former model and actor turned Country star reportedly started dating the founder and CEO of the apparel company Outdoor Voices in 2018.

At the 2018 ACM Awards, Midland took home the awards for New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year. The band recently released their new single, "Mr. Lonely", and is on tour through most of 2019.

Last year Midland helped teach us the rules of Pinball, backstage at the CMA Awards. You can check out the video below.