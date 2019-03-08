Maren Morris Shines as a Strong Woman on Her Glorious New 'GIRL'

It starts with a statement.

Maren Morris begins GIRL with the anthemic arena-sized title track, making the mission clear that there's no wavering or weakness on the way. "I wanted it to mean something, where it wasn't talking down to someone, it was empowering them" Morris explained to RADIO.COM earlier this year about the album's lead single and first declaration of intention. "There's something about the female nature that I love to celebrate, and this song feels like it does that in a really powerful way."

Related: Win Your Way to a Maren Morris Concert in Nashville

Power is the point for all of GIRL, a confident collection of songs from an artist who has gained a massive amount of momentum and many new fans over the last year thanks to the crossover success of "The Middle." With the bright light of pop stardom bearing down on her, her second studio album could have gone a thousand different directions, but the Country star stands with the firm grip of control on GIRL by delivering mighty messages about the strength of self.

Through all of her tales about love, lust, and living in your own lane, Morris never shrinks from the moment or apologizes for her unfettered accomplishment. In romance she is the aggressor, even in the sweetest of ways. Never an object or a victim, these grown woman songs smile in the satisfaction of their own power.

Sonically speaking Maren does more than dip her toe into pop music, but it's always an authentic exploration. She tries on some Rihanna-sized sultry soul on "Make Out With Me" and thrills over trap drums on "RSVP." There's also space for the stomping "All My Favorite People" with Brothers Osborne and the uplifting and urgent "Common" with Brandi Carlile. GIRL has a little bit of everything, but it's always all Morris. She is commanding and captivating as a storyteller who refuses to let you write her description.

GIRL is now available everywhere.