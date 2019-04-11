Maren Morris Gets an Adorable Message From Her Husband Ryan Hurd on Her Birthday

What do you get the GIRL singer who has everything? Sometimes the words are enough.

Maren Morris turned 29 on Wednesday, and to celebrate her husband posted a beautiful message and picture to honor her on the big day. "Happy Birthday to this bus riding, snow skiing, veep watching, champagne loving, dog snuggling, accidental pop-star country singing bombshell" wrote Ryan Hurd as the caption to a striking black and white photo of the two. "You make me smile every day. Love you, MM! Can’t wait to smother you in a few days."

Morris is back on her GIRL: THE WORLD TOUR starting on Thursday, after a break for the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas. Together, Hurd and Morris walked the red carpet, and sat with Miranda Lambert and her new husband Brendan McLoughlin at the show. Morris was nominated for Female Artist Of The Year.

Before the ACMs we caught up with Maren, Carrie Underwood, and more backstage, and we asked them to help us award the Best Beard in all of Country music. Check it out below.