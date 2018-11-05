Maren Morris And Husband Ryan Hurd Celebrate On Sesame Street
"Happy birthday to this grouch"
November 5, 2018
You're never too old to visit Sesame Street.
Just ask Maren Morris and her husband Ryan Hurd, who used a recent trip to where "the air is sweet" to celebrate Hurd's 32nd birthday.
"I share a birthday with Cookie Monster" Ryan wrote on Instagram. "I am also 9 years old."
Not only did the couple get a tour of Sesame Street, but also got a very special singing of "Happy Birthday."
After Big Bird, Cookie Monster, and Elmo had their turn wishing Ryan a Happy Birthday, Morris did the same by sharing a sweet wedding photo of the couple. Morris and Hurd got married in March.