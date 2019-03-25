Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and LANCO Are Already 2019 ACM Award Winners

The 2019 ACM Awards are closing in quickly. With excitement and anticipation mounting for Country music's party of the year, we already know our first round of winners.

This weekend Carrie Underwood placed a few important phone calls to the New Male Artist Of The Year, New Female Artist Of The Year, and New Duo Or Group Of The Year. Surprising each of them, Underwood congraulated Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde, and LANCO on their win and invited them to perform at the 2019 ACM Awards.

Related: ACM Awards: Vote for Album Of The Year

"All the new artists of the year get to perform on the ACMs" explained Underwood on the phone. "You better come up with something."

"I got something worked up I think" responded Combs.

"Thank you to every single person that has believed in us and made this crazy journey possible" wrote LANCO on Instagram Monday. "From our fans, to our team, to our families, this would never be possible without you. We love y’all. Now let’s celebrate in Vegas!"

As for Underwood, she is nominated for Female Artist Of The Year at the ACM Awards. She'll face tough competition from Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Kacey Musgraves, and Ashley McBryde.

You can watch each of the artists get the call from Carrie below. The 2019 ACM Awards are hosted by Rebe McEntire on Sunday April 7th, live on CBS.

Luke Combs

Ashley McBryde

LANCO