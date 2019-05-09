Kacey Musgraves Is a Trippy Centaur in Her "Oh, What a World" Video

A frog with a banjo is a part of the psychedelic feel

May 9, 2019
Michael Cerio

The latest video from Kacey Musgraves is a psychedelic trip into a world filled with banjo-playing frogs, fuchsia jellyfish, and the Golden Hour singer as a centaur.

"Oh, What A World" is the latest clip from the Album Of The Year winner, packed with vibrant color and did we mention, Kacey Musgraves as a centaur.

Since its release in March of 2018, Golden Hour has won the top award at the 61st Annual GRAMMY Awards, the 52nd Annual CMA Awards, and 54th Annual ACM Awards.

This weekend, Musgraves continues her Oh, What A World Tour in Australia. She will return to the US in June for a string of festival sets, including The Governors Ball in New York and Bonnaroo in Tennessee. You find the full list of dates here.

Earlier this week, Musgraves attended the Met Gala dressed as real life Barbie doll.

 

Kacey Musgraves

