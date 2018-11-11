EXCLUSIVE: A Special Veterans Day Tribute From Brad Paisley, Cole Swindell, And Country's Biggest Stars

They will hand out a lot of hardware and honors at the 2018 CMA Awards this week, but first we take a moment to honor what's most important, our veterans.

In the lead up to this week's show, we spoke with several of Country music's biggest stars, who offered up an outpouring of love and respect to those who have served. "Veterans are heroes, that's simple as that" explained Cole Swindell, just one of the many who wanted to say thank you.

"Thank you for all you do, have done, and are continuing to do for us" professed Brad Paisley.

On this Veterans Day we salute you for your service and give you our unending appreciation and gratitude.

For more from our favorite artists, check out our complete coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards, and watch live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.

