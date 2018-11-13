EXCLUSIVE: Kelsea Ballerini, Maren Morris, And More Tell The Story Behind Their Tattoos

The great thing about Country music is that it's filled with storytellers. Some of our favorite artists are masters at weaving a tale and building a world, letting us inside to watch it all unfold.

With that in mind, it only makes sense to ask them about the stories that are scrolled across their skin, the permanent reminder of a moment or a loved one, forever a part of them.

Whether it's Kelsea Ballerini and her "Amazing Grace" lyrics on her arm that transport her back to church, or Maren Morris who has a hummingbird and a longhorn, each for their own special reasons, some of our favorite artists have important ink and we needed to know more.

Related: Sugarland and Brothers Osborne Exchange Smear Campaigns for Their CMA Nominations

Watch some of our favorite stories, and remember to keep up with our continuing coverage of the 2018 CMA Awards. The show will air live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena November 14 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, hosted by Brad Paisley and Carrie Underwood.