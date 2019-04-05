Dan + Shay, Maren Morris, and More on Why We Love Reba McEntire

"There's not a lot of people who get the one name thing" says Luke Combs as an earnest look comes across his face. " You got Garth, you got Reba."

Reba McEntire needs no introduction, and really needs no last name. It's just Reba, an amazing woman who has been thrilling fans for over four decades. This weekend is a big one for one of Country music's most enduring and endearing stars. Friday marks the release of her 33rd studio album, the heartfelt and touching Stronger Than The Truth. It comes just days away from her return to hosting the 2019 ACM Awards.

In the exclusive video above, we asked artists about Reba and watched them each, one by one, light up when we mentioned her name. From Cole Swindell who watched her come to his small town in Georgia, to Morgan Evans who got a personal message from McEntire when he went number one, it seems like everyone has a glowing story about Reba.

"The first time we met her she came up to us and knew our names" smiles Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay. "It was insane that Reba McEntire for some reason knows are names."

"She is probably the coolest person on earth."

Watch what Maren Morris, Jake Owen, and more had to say about Reba in the video above, and be sure to watch as she returns to host the 2019 ACM Awards live from Las Vegas on Sunday April 7th on CBS.