Carrie Underwood Is Sending Out Soccer Mom Vibes

Last week, Carrie Underwood was a glam goddess at the CMT Artist Of The Year event, walking the red carpet and performing a tribute to the classic women of country. This weekend though the event called for completely different attire.

Shining just as bright, Underwood posted a selfie from the soccer field on Saturday wearing some of her own fitness line and sipping something warm. "The kids played a good game" she captioned. "Isaiah scored two goals for his team...and one for the other team. Hey, a goal is a goal!"

The picture came from the sideline of son Isaiah Michael's soccer match.

Carrie will return to host the 2018 CMA Awards on Wednesday November 14th with Brad Paisley. This will be their 11th year in a row as hosts for the duo, when the show goes live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville. Underwood is also slated to perform.

Related: Carrie Underwood and 'Cry Pretty' Tourmates Honor Classic Women of Country