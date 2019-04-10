Brooks & Dunn "Boot Scootin' Boogie" With Midland on 'The Tonight Show'

Two and a half decades since it first graced the radio, "Boot Scootin' Boogie" is back and it sounds better than ever.

On Friday Brooks & Dunn released, Reboot, an album worth of collaborations that reimagines the duo's biggest songs. Kane Brown, Kacey Musgraves, Thomas Rhett, Brothers Osborne, and more stop by for a fresh take on Kix and Ronnie's iconic catalog. With some updated sounds and a long list of new Country stars, Reboot proves that great songs never go out of style.

Related: George Strait Scores His 27th Number One Album

One of the highlights is "Boot Scootin' Boogie", which gets an assist from Midland to turn it up a few notches. Check them out on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, as they turn the New York City stage ino a raucous honky tonk.

"That is how you do it right there" Fallon screamed with excitement after they finished, unable to stop the twang that had crept into his voice. "Oh god, unbelievable."

We caught up with Brooks & Dunn during our backstage coverage at the 2019 ACM Awards. They were just one of the amazing duos roaming around the halls, many of which took part in our "Dueling Duos" discussion. We asked our favorite artists who would win in challenges between duos like Florida Georgia Line and Dan + Shay. The results are hilarious, and it's one of our favorite moments from ACM Weekend.