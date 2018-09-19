'America's Got Talent' Contestant Michael Ketterer No Longer Performing With Garth Brooks

Michael Ketterer of America's Got Talent will no longer be taking part in Garth Brooks' Notre Dame concert on October 20th. "We decided it was better that he not appear at Notre Dame and not perform there” the singer said during a Facebook Live on Monday.

Ketterer was taken into custody on September 20th on a domestic violence charge. The AGT finalist called the whole incident a misunderstanding.

Brooks previously co-wrote a song with Ketterer before the show's finale. You can watch Brooks' comments below.