Happy Memorial Day!

May 27, 2019
Entertainment
Videos

We pulled together a salute to our armed forces and their families for Memorial Day 2019!

Watch Keith Urban, Florida Georgia Line, Little Big Town, Lady Antebellum, Thomas Rhett and more send their gratitude and love to the men and women who have made untold sacrfices to serve our country in the name of freedom and independence.

To our military and our military families, thank you for your dedication and efforts. Thank you for carrying our flag and keeping us safe! You have our never-ending love and support!

Happy Memorial Day from KISS Country 99.9!

memorial day
military
Armed Forces
Army
Navy
Marines
Air Force
Coast Guard
National Guard
Veterans
Active Duty
Troops
Little Big Town
Lady Antebellum
Keith Urban
LoCash
Florida Georgia Line
Mitchell Tenpenny
Thomas Rhett
Scotty McCreery
Brett Young
Hunter Hayes
Walker Hayes

