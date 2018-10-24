Zac Brown Band & Shawn Mendes Team up for 'CMT Crossroads'

The Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes have teamed up for the latest episode of CMT Crossroads. The Grammy Award-winning country act and pop superstar will premiere their high-energy collaborations (October 24) on CMT.

Together they performed some of their greatest hits including the Zac Brown Band's "Keep Me In My Mind" and Mendes' "In My Blood." The CMT special was previously taped in Nashville just last month and will feature a nine song set.

Back when the 20-year-old was first approached by CMT, his immediate response was to work with the Zac Brown Band. "We kind of created this bit of fusion-- country, pop-rock, and it's very cool," Mendes told Rolling Stone.

Watch the full CMT Crossroads episode tonight on CMT at 10/9c.