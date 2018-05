Tyler Farr will be sharing new music TODAY (May 15) on his Facebook page. The country singer will perform the track for the first time LIVE at 1:00 pm EST/11:00 am MDT, 10:00 am PST.

The unveiling of Farr's new tune will follow the release of "Love By The Moon" and "I Should Go To Church Sometime." All three tracks will be featured on his forthcoming album.

Check back HERE on Friday for an EXCLUSIVE interview with Tyler Farr.