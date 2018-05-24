WATCH: Trace Adkins, Kellie Pickler, and More 'Salute the Troops' at The Grand Ole Opry

Trace Adkins, Kellie Pickler, Craig Morgan, and more hit the stage live from the Grand Ole Opry May 22 to 'Salute the Troops.' The all-star concert was held in support of the USO and to celebrate their 75th anniversary.

Two shows took place in Nashville Tuesday and a red carpet highlighting the soldiers being honored that night. Additional performers included Charlie Daniels Band, Larry Gatlin, Lee Greenwood, and the Oak Ridge Boys.

"There is no greater joy then performing for our servicemen and women. I've been so blessed to be a part of eight USO tours overseas and it's life changing," Pickler said.

According to the Grand Ole Opry website, "the USO's partnership with country music dates as far back as the early 1940's, when Gene Autry traveled to the Pacific and toured with a group of USO performers."

