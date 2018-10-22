Watch Tim McGraw's Vibrant "Neon Church" Lyric Video

Tim McGraw is shining some major light on his latest single, "Neon Church." The country superstar has partnered with the "Light Painter," Patrick Rochon, to deliver his fans a vibrant visual for the track.

McGraw's new project brings the song to life while also marking this Rochon's first international music video to date. The 51-year-old's "Neon Church" was unveiled earlier this month as the introduction to his upcoming fifteenth studio album.

“We wanted to give the fans something really special with this lyric video and we were blown away with Patrick’s work. He’s an artist who uses light as paint and darkness as a canvas. That couldn’t be more perfect for NEON CHURCH," McGraw said.

McGraw quite literally pairs his "cool sonic sound" with actual neon lights for the lyric video. In our exclusive interview below, the singer-songwriter opens up on the meaning behind the track and more.