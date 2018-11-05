Watch Tim McGraw's "Neon Church" Music Video

Tim McGraw has released the official music video for his latest single, "Neon Church." The visual premiered live from Times Square in New York City earlier today (November 5).

Directed by Shane Drake, McGraw's new video brings his powerful lyrics to life. The country superstar is surrounded by neon signage while fans are introduced to local residents in a mysterious town.

“Shane and I talked a lot about the depth and meaning of ‘NEON CHURCH.’ The song has a lot of grit, and there’s a darkness to it. So we wanted the video to carry some of that darkness and moodiness,” McGraw explains. “But you also have the neon… the light. Neon light is literally the calling card to a bar - you also have the human light that calls people to be together. We’re all a little broken, but that doesn’t mean we don’t each carry some light.”

"Neon Church" is the first of new solo music to be unveiled by McGraw since 2015. It is the lead single to his highly-anticipated forthcoming album and was co-written by Ross Ellis, Ben Stennis, and Ben Goldsmith.

In our exclusive interview below, McGraw opens up on the meaning behind "Neon Church" and more. He also reveals what the title of the song actually reminds him of and it may surprise you.